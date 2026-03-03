Telangana Successfully Meets Record Peak Power Demand of 18,139 MW: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Telangana has once again demonstrated its unstoppable progress. The state power utilities successfully met a record peak electricity demand of 18,139 MW, registered at 11 am on Tuesday, without any interruption. This marks the highest peak demand ever recorded in the history of Telangana, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

He congratulated the senior officials and the entire staff of the state power utilities for efficiently handling this unprecedented demand without disruptions and ensuring quality power supply. “This milestone reflects Telangana’s economic growth, operational efficiency, and excellent coordination,” he said.

Despite being geographically smaller, Telangana has reached a level where it matches or even surpasses the peak loads of larger states. This progress clearly indicates the rapid growth in industrial, agricultural, and urban sectors.

With a peak demand of 18,139 MW, Telangana stands comparable to larger states like Madhya Pradesh, which recorded around 19,900 MW, and Rajasthan, which registered peak demand between 19,600–20,600 MW.

Despite its smaller geographical size and population, Telangana has proven its capacity. The statement also noted that Telangana recorded higher peak demand than industrial states such as Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh.

Telangana is emerging as a state with high electricity consumption density. Rapid expansion in IT, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and irrigation sectors has been the primary driver of this growth.