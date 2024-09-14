 Top
Telangana: Students Urge Officials for More RTC Buses

DC Correspondent
14 Sep 2024 5:25 PM GMT
Telangana: Students Urge Officials for More RTC Buses
Students from Rukmapur Government Model School write letters to state officials, pleading for additional RTC buses to ensure safer and more reliable transportation. (Image by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Students of the Rukmapur Government Model School in Choppadandi Mandal have written around 1,600 letters to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, local MLA Medipally Sathyam and district collector Pamela Satpathy for additional RTC buses to be allocated to ease their daily commute to school and home.

About 450 students, including 350 girls, from nearly 17 villages rely on public transport to attend the school. The students, many from underprivileged communities, have only two buses on the route.

Support for their cause came from former MPTC Members Forum president S. Krishna Reddy. “The current situation is unacceptable. These students are already disadvantaged, and the lack of buses only adds to their burden. Resolving this matter will ensure they can focus on their education without unnecessary stress," Reddy had said.

Parents are equally anxious, highlighting the risks their children face when forced to rely on overcrowded or unsafe alternatives like autorickshaws. There was no response from district authorities but local leaders indicated they were looking into the situation.



