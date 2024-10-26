Telangana: Students from Rural Background Not Aware of AI Tools

Warangal: While the hot topic across the world is the threat posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to jobs, many students with rural background in Warangal and Karimnagar districts are not aware of one of the disrupting technologies of the current era.

Except for the students pursuing engineering and medical courses, those from other areas of academic interest rarely use the AI language tools for understanding their subjects.

Dr D. Vijay Prakash, an English professor at Satavahana University, said that students who are pursuing language courses must be perfect in their subject. “They cannot make mistakes in grammar or in sentence formation. So, many students take the help of ChatGPT. By reading their assignments, we can easily understand whether they prepared the work on their own or used any language tools.”

This talent, however, is not visible among all the faculty members. Some professors are blissfully ignorant about advancements in AI and therefore, they cannot identify the mischief committed by the students. They are not aware of apps that could identify AI-generated text or human text.

Dr M. Estari, a Zoology professor at Kakatiya University, said many students who are pursuing their studies in the university are from rural backgrounds and are not good at English language.

Anjali, a contract lecturer working at a degree college for girls in Jammikunta, said many girls are from rural background and are not aware of any AI language tools. They just listen to their lecturers and follow them. If they are asked to search for something online or on a computer or on a mobile, they simply do that.

Even when the lecturers tell the students to take the help of ChatGPT or any other AI tool, the students from rural backgrounds seek the help of the lecturers on using these apps, she added.

Medical student A. Navadeep said that many medicos use ChatGPT to get a clear description of some of the medical terms which they come across when they are studying their subjects.

Engineering student G.Venkatesh said engineering students not only use language tools but also many other apps which are helpful to them to understand their subjects easily. “But if they completely depend on these tools, they may not perform well in the examinations as the lecturers will not allow any mobile or gadgets into the examination hall," he added.