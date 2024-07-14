Telangana: Students Bid Farewell to Transferred Teachers with Ksheerabhisekham

Khammam: In a grand and emotionally-high farewell to teachers who have been transferred, students of government primary school at Mittaguden in Mudigonda mandal performed ‘ksheerabhisekham’ to three teachers in the school premises. This was their way of thanksgiving to their teachers for the past four years.

K. Suresh Kumar and two female teachers have been transferred to other schools as part of the process of teachers’ transfers.

In a moving acknowledgement, Suresh Kumar said that the respect shown by the students would be cherished by the three teachers throughout their life.