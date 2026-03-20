Telangana: Students Benefit, Colleges Wait For Dues

Hyderabad: The state government allocated ₹4,343 crore towards scholarships for students, but fee reimbursement dues are estimated at nearly ₹12,500 crore.

Officials said the government is assessing the exact arrears owed to institutions and will form a committee based on Telangana Education Commission recommendations to oversee disbursement.

Fee reimbursement benefits about 25 lakh students, yet private college representatives argue that allocations are announced annually, but dues remain pending. Dr K. Ramadas, secretary of the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education Institutions (FATHI), noted that around ₹2,400 crore is earmarked each year for colleges. He added that the government asked colleges to recover arrears for 2021–22 and 2022–23 from the previous BRS regime, but no payments have been made for the 2024–26 academic years.

FATHI member Suryanarayana Reddy said that after pressure, the government released ₹600 crore during Dussehra and ₹300 crore during Sankranthi from past dues. Although assurances were given to clear at least ₹200–300 crore more, no progress has been made so far.