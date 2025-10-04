Hyderabad Student Shot Dead in Dallas

Hyderabad: Pole Chandrashekar, 28, a techie from Hyderabad working at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in an apparent robbery attempt on Friday, local police said. Chandrashekar, a resident of BN Reddy Nagar in LB Nagar, died on the spot after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. He had completed his master’s degree in data analytics from the University of North Texas and worked as a senior data analyst with GEICO in Richardson, Texas.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Chandrashekar’s brother Damodar said, “He completed his master’s six months ago and was looking for permanent jobs there. To cover his expenses, he was working part-time at a gas station in Dallas. We were informed that he was on a night shift when robbers shot him multiple times and killed him. We are requesting the government to bring Chandrashekar’s body back to India as soon as possible.”Chandrashekar’s mother, Sunitha, inconsolable at their residence in BN Reddy Nagar, said, “I sent my son there to achieve big things. He spoke with me just two days ago, and now he is gone. Please do not send your children abroad and suffer this pain.”

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and assured full support. “I pray that his soul rests in peace and extend my heartfelt condolences to his family. The government will stand by them and ensure that his mortal remains are brought back to his hometown at the earliest,” he said in a post on X. BRS MLA T. Harish Rao and LB Nagar MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy visited Chandrashekar’s house and consoled the grieving family.