Telangana Student Deported For US Visa Fraud

Nalgonda: A 28-year-old student from Nalgonda district was arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after being deported from the United States for allegedly entering the country on forged academic documents, Shamshabad police said on Wednesday.

The student, who had been pursuing a master’s degree at Webster University in Missouri since September 2023, was sent back from Dallas late last month when US immigration officials discovered that his Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) status was inactive. On arrival in Hyderabad on 1 June, immigration officers questioned him and he allegedly confessed to having obtained a fake BSc Computer Science certificate to secure his visa.

Acting on the confession, police booked him for forgery and cheating and launched an inquiry that led to the arrest of the managing director of an overseas education consultancy on June 2. Investigators say the consultancy supplied the forged degree. A search of the firm’s office yielded multiple university certificates and ₹10 lakh in cash.

“The student had studied in the US for a year, returned to India for five months, and was deported when he tried to re-enter,” assistant commissioner of police (Shamshabad Division) V. Sreekanth Goud told reporters. The consultancy chief has allegedly admitted to arranging fake documents for at least 15 students over the past five years.

Both accused remain in custody while further investigation continues.