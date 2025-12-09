Telangana Strengthens Environmental, Cultural Development: Konda Surekha

Participating in Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharath Future City on Tuesday, she said the guiding principle “Vruksho Rakshathi Rakshitaha” reflects the belief that protecting trees ensures the protection of people.

Surekha stated that Telangana has 19 per cent forest area, and with tree cover outside forests, the total green cover has reached 22 per cent. The Minister also highlighted Telangana’s rich natural resources, including tiger reserves like Amrabad and Kawal, which provide great potential for eco-tourism.

She announced a new eco-tourism framework under the Tourism Policy 2025–30, nodal agency by the Telangana Forest Development Corporation, based on the principle of “Less structures, more experiences.” Currently, the State has 13 eco-tourism circuits, and a new brand “Deccan Woods & Trails” has been launched to promote nature-based tourism.

The Minister expressed satisfaction that Amrabad Tiger Reserve now has 36 tigers, a significant increase in 2024. She said new destinations like Nandipet, Tadwai and Pakhal are being developed with trekking routes and visitor facilities.

An online booking system is being planned to improve tourist experience. These initiatives are aligned with the state’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2047. Speaking on temple management, the Minister said the Endowments Department oversees over 12,000 temples. While 695 temples generate income, and 3,500 temples run on land revenues and with the support of the Endowment department, the government is supporting more than 6,400 temples that lack resources for basic rituals.

Surekha said the government is running institutions that teach Veda, Agama, Sanskrit and traditional arts. Welfare support is being extended to priests and temple staff through the Archaka Welfare Fund, covering education, healthcare, housing, marriage assistance and retirement benefits.

Stating Telangana is rich in culture and traditions, the Minister highlighted ongoing development for Sammakka Saralamma Medaram Jatara, successful conduct of Saraswati Pushkaralu 2025, and early planning for Godavari Pushkaralu 2027.

Surekha has said that the government aims to develop temple tourism through four major circuits, linking important temples such as Jogulamba, Manyamkonda, Vikarabad Ananthagiri, Yadagirigutta, Ramappa, Bhadrachalam, Vemulawada, Medaram, Kaleshwaram and others.

Master plans are being prepared under Vision 2047 to improve facilities, boost tourism and preserve spiritual heritage. The Minister said that initiatives in forests, eco-tourism and temple development are investments in people, culture and sustainable growth. She thanked officials, organisations and communities for their support and cooperation.

Tourism, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana Tourism Corporation MD Valluri Kranthi, Experium Park CEO Ramdev, Ramoji Film City representative AV Rao, Mediator Venkataramana and others took part in the panel discussion.