Telangana Government to Decide on Group-1 Mains Today

Hyderabad: The state government will make a decisive announcement on Sunday regarding the Group-1 Mains examinations following a day of violent protests in Hyderabad. Students demanding the postponement of the exams, scheduled to begin on Monday, intensified pressure on the administration with demonstrations erupting at Ashoknagar and the Secretariat on Saturday.

Senior ministers D. Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Konda Surekha convened a late-night meeting at the ministers' quarters to address the escalating situation. According to sources, they extensively deliberated on the students' demands, including the contentious GO 29, and the possibility of postponing the exams. A formal statement outlining the state's position is expected on Sunday.

The unexpected ministerial meeting has heightened anxiety among Group-1 candidates, many of whom are hopeful that the government will accede to their request for a postponement. With the exams looming, candidates remain in suspense over the government's decision.

Despite the rising tensions, official sources have downplayed the likelihood of delaying the exams. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy addressed the issue on Saturday, urging candidates to refrain from participating in protests and to attend the exams as scheduled. He accused Opposition parties of attempting to derail the recruitment process for political gain and appealed to students to focus on their future.