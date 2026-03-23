Telangana: State Staff May Get 20% Rebate on EVs

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar is likely to announce a 20 per cent rebate on electric vehicles for state government employees, aimed at promoting EV adoption.

The minister is expected to announce on Tuesday after calling a media briefing. The proposed measure is expected to benefit around nine lakh employees.

During the Assembly session in January 2026, responding to a query by BJP MLA K. Ramana Reddy on the state’s EV policy, the Minister had said the government had requested EV manufacturers to offer a 20 per cent discount to government employees. Sources indicated that the rebate announcement is likely a continuation of that proposal.

The state government has been implementing measures to promote electric mobility, with over two lakh EVs currently in use, accounting for about five per cent of vehicles in the state. Officials said incentives such as 100 per cent tax exemption had contributed to increased EV sales, with around 50,000 vehicles sold in the first six months of 2025.

The state-run public transport system operates 875 electric buses connecting 373 colonies in the capital, with plans to expand the fleet to 2,800 buses by 2030.