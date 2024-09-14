Telangana State Museum fails to stand test of time

Hyderabad: Just 200 metres or a four-minute walk from the Telangana State Legislative Assembly stands the Telangana State Archaeological Museum — the oldest museum building in the state that is now left alone to stand the test of time.



This 94-year-old building is still charming from a distance but is forlorn, chipping, and dilapidated from up close. There is water seepage in the walls and termite infestation in the gallery halls. Visitors, fewer in numbers than the employees at the museum, are greeted with a damaged entrance gate, empty display cases with information boards, and some artefacts on display without any information labels. Besides the 2,500-year-old Egyptian mummy, this museum also has the biggest collection of coins in India, but they are all kept in the museum’s store. Unlike other artefacts, coins are small and because of the shortage of funds and staff security is an issue. For this reason, we removed the coins from display,” Bharati Hollikeri, Director of the Department of Archaeology, told Deccan Chronicle.



A view of 2,500 - year-old broken Egyptian Mummy. (Photo: Nida Mehraj)













An empty display case at the museum. (Photo: Nida Mehraj)



The mummy, believed to be of a 16-year-old Princess Nasihu, the daughter of the sixth Pharaoh of Egypt, displayed in the museum since its inception in the 1930s, is in darkness. The mummy gallery, renovated in 2017, is poorly lit as half the lights have fused. This apart, lights have fainted to dull bluish-purple shades; relics of Buddha now are only visible when one turns the torch on their phone. “These are the only lights we have,” one of the staff members, who wished not to be named, said when asked.

An enclosure having relics of Gautam Buddha. (Photo: Nida Mehraj)

The artefact gallery in the museum housing a rare collection of sculptures, bidri ware, and antiquities excavated by Scottish archaeologist Henry Cousens at the beginning of the 19th century is poorly maintained too. There is termite infestation on the shelves that hold these timeless pieces together. For now, the museum is seeking additional funding from both the state government and central government, and is hoping for CSR funds. “The goal is to address immediate issues like termite infestation and to improve the overall museum condition. We have received some funds in this latest budget. We are planning to get some security and CCTV cameras and repair the museum in phases as it will take some time,” Hollikeri said, further adding that any conservation is time-consuming and resource-consuming. “We cannot go for any kind of material as everything has to be original.”





An Artefact kept in almirah of the museum. (Photo: Nida Mehraj)

Revamping and improving are planned in phases, considering resource availability and current limitations. “Considering fund limitations and expert opinion, we have planned to do it in different phases,” she said. This museum has a rich collection of heritage and history, and it belongs to the public. They are the real owners of it, she explained.





An ancient royal bed lying in a state of neglect. (Photo: Nida Mehraj)

The museum hosts special exhibitions on days such as Museum Day and Heritage Week. There is also a plan to create more engaging exhibitions to attract visitors, said the Director of the Department of Archaeology.

