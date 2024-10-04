Telangana: State Joins Fight Against Alarming Rise of AMR, the Silent Pandemic

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday became the seventh state to introduce a comprehensive action plan to address the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Health minister C. Damodar Rajnarsimha unveiled the state’s AMR Action Plan at the inauguration of the three-day Global South Conference on Infection Prevention, Control, and Antimicrobial Stewardship (G-SPARC) at the Shilpa Kala Vedika.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state was poised to implement the plan effectively, while cautioning that AMR was a 'silent pandemic' that demands urgent action.

“Kerala was the first state to launch such an initiative. Now, Telangana joins them in the fight against this latent global health crisis,”

Dr. Guru N. Reddy, co-chair of G-SPARC and CMD of Continental Hospital, warned that AMR could soon push humanity to the brink of extinction if not addressed on priority basis. "One-third of AMR-related deaths globally occur in India, with over a million lives lost annually," he reminded.

Health secretary Dr Christina Z. Chongthu acknowledged the state’s progress since India’s national AMR plan was first launched in 2017. "We have focused on capacity building, improving audits, and ensuring adherence to protocols to limit the overuse of antibiotics," she said.

Global health experts at the conference echoed similar concerns.

Dr Anuj Sharma from WHO-India stressed the importance of collaboration to strengthen AMR strategies, while Prof. Chedly Azzouz, chair of infection control Africa network, highlighted the shared challenges between India and African nations in tackling AMR and infection control.

The recent United Nations General Assembly decision to reduce human deaths caused by AMR by 10 per cent by 2030 was also discussed.

Dr Reddy noted that global leaders had set ambitious targets during the 79th UNGA meeting, where a political declaration was made to address AMR and prevent millions of future deaths.

Former Kerala health minister Shailaja Teacher, who led India’s first AMR action plan, called for a united global fight.

“We must unite for a safer world,” she said and warned of the global financial burden AMR is projected to impose. It is estimated to reach a staggering $1,000 trillion by 2050.

In the lead-up to the conference, G-SPARC conducted 25 workshops, engaging over 4,000 delegates to raise awareness on AMR.

Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, chair of G-SPARC, underscored the gravity of the situation, said “AMR is a threat to the very foundation of modern medicine. If we fail to act now, the devastation will be beyond comprehension.”

The conference has drawn 1,600 delegates from across India and several Global South countries.

3 attachments • Scanned by Gmail