Telangana State Human Rights Commission Intervenes in Mission Bhagiratha Deaths

Adilabad: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (THRC) has intervened in the death of three unorganised workers following the collapse of a reservoir connection under Mission Bhagiratha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The incident occurred in September 2025 at Unjupalli village in Charla mandal. The deceased were identified as K. Mahesh, Tulasi Ram and Adigadapu Ishak.

The Commission took cognisance of the matter on a complaint filed by human rights lawyer Rama Rao Immaneni and issued a summons to Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector T.G. Ankith.

Following the intervention, the government agreed to provide a job to Kaka Yogender Babu, son of Mahesh. An Indiramma house has been recommended and financial assistance sanctioned to the affected family.

The relief measures have been notified by the Commission.