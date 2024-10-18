Telangana State Cabinet to Meet on October 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has convened a meeting of the state Cabinet on October 23 to deliberate on several key policy decisions, official sources said.

The Cabinet is expected to approve the new Revenue Act (RoR Act 2024), which will effectively put an end to the controversial Dharani portal and introduce the new ‘Bhumata’ portal in its place.

Another major decision that is likely pertains to the replacement of the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme with ‘Rythu Bharosa’, proposed by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly election campaign that increases financial support for farmers.

While ‘Rythu Bandhu’ provided ₹10,000 per acre annually, ‘Rythu Bharosa’ proposes to offer ₹15,000 per acre, with an additional ₹12,000 to tenant farmers and agricultural labourers.

The Cabinet is expected to finalise key details, like whether to limit benefits to farmers with land holdings of five or ten acres.

The Cabinet may also address waiver of crop loans for farmers who owe more than ₹2 lakh. This would include those who were excluded from the three phases of loan waivers conducted in July and August for various reasons.

The Cabinet is likely to approve introduction of crop insurance scheme for farmers from this year, paynig the premium on behalf of farmers. There is no crop insurance scheme in Telangana after the BRS government opted out of PM Fasal Bima Yojana in 2020.