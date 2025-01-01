Telangana State Cabinet to Meet on Key Issues on Jan. 4

Hyderabad: The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet on January 4 to discuss a wide range of crucial issues. The agenda includes reports from the Dedicated BC Commission regarding reservations for Backward Castes communities in local bodies, the one-man commission's findings on SC sub-categorisation, the introduction of Rythu Bharosa to replace Rythu Bandhu, new ration card distribution, and the formation of a Yadagirigutta temple trust board modelled after the TTD.

The Dedicated BC Commission was established in November to conduct an empirical survey of BC communities for determining reservation quotas in local bodies. The commission, headed by retired IAS officer B. Venkateswara Rao, is expected to submit its findings in a day or two.

Also under scrutiny will be the sub-categorisation within the Scheduled Castes (SC) community. A one-man judicial commission chaired by retired High Court judge Justice Shameem Akhtar was appointed on October 11 to implement SC sub-categorisation, as mandated by the Supreme Court.

Initially tasked with submitting its report within 60 days, the commission's deadline was extended by a month due to delays in its commencement. The commission’s final report is now expected to be presented this week.

The government had temporarily suspended recruitment notifications by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) and other recruitment bodies, intending to align job reservations with the sub-categorisation report from the one-man commission. The Cabinet will review this issue, along with plans for implementing reservations in various government sectors.

A major policy shift expected in the Cabinet meeting is the proposed introduction of the Rythu Bharosa scheme, which would replace the existing Rythu Bandhu.

Under Rythu Bandhu, farmers received Rs 10,000 per acre per year, while Rythu Bharosa proposes to increase the amount to Rs 15,000 per acre annually. Additionally, new eligibility norms are set to be finalised, which may include limiting the benefit to agricultural land under active cultivation, excluding non-farm land, and setting a ceiling on land holdings between 5 and 10 acres.

The government also plans to extend Rythu Bharosa of `12,000 per year to agriculture labourers and tenant farmers, a group previously excluded from the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The Cabinet will also discuss the formation of a Yadagirigutta Temple Trust Board modelled after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), a step seen as crucial in better managing the temple’s resources and operations. The Cabinet will decide on the structure and functions of this new trust board.

Further, there are plans to issue new ration cards after Sankranti in January. The government is considering raising the annual family income threshold for eligibility, a decision that will be finalised during the Cabinet meeting.

The Cabinet is also likely to discuss the timing of upcoming elections for local bodies, including Gram Panchayats, Zilla Parishads, and Mandal Parishads, which are expected to take place after the Sankranthi festival in mid-January.