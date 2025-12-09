Telangana State Approves 300 Wards for GHMC

Hyderabad: The state government has doubled the number of wards in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from the existing 150 to 300 in tune with the expanded territory that was brought under the Hyderabad civic body.

The increase was necessitated after 27 urban local bodies were merged with the GHMC, increasing the latter’s jurisdiction from 650 square km to 2,000 square km.

The approval was granted after the GHMC commissioner submitted to the government a study conducted by it with the help of the Centre for Good Governance on the reorganisation of wards. The study examined population growth, the expanded territorial limits and the implications of merging 27 ULBs with GHMC.

Based on the report, the government approved the revised ward strength under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, 1955.

Freezing the total ward number is crucial for the delimitation exercise, which will involve redrawing ward boundaries.

The GHMC has already started coordinating with district administrations in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri on work related to the delimitation.

Officials said the increased ward strength will shape election planning, service delivery and infrastructure mapping across the expanded metropolitan region. The updated structure provides the legal basis for further steps in the merger and delimitation process.