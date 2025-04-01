Telangana starts rice exports to Philippines from Kakinada Port

Kakinada: Telangana government has begun exporting rice to the Philippines from Kakinada Anchorage Port. As part of the first shipment, 12,500 metric tonnes of rice, worth Rs.45 crore, will be sent, marking the start of exports under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply eight lakh metric tonnes.

Civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the loading process at Kakinada Anchorage Port on Monday. The rice is being loaded onto a Vietnam-registered ship. Speaking to reporters, the minister highlighted Telangana’s leadership in paddy production, stating that the state produced 153 lakh metric tonnes in the Kharif season and is expected to harvest another 122 lakh metric tonnes in the second crop.

Reddy noted that the Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation signed an MoU with the Philippines to export eight lakh metric tonnes of rice. The shipment is being handled by Aditya Birla Global Trading (Singapore) PTE Limited on behalf of the Philippines government.

He also emphasised that since the Congress government took office under Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, several initiatives have been launched to secure better prices for farmers. As part of these efforts, an international expo summit was held to showcase Telangana’s paddy production and agricultural resources.

He added that the government is ensuring fair prices for farmers, with rice allocated for domestic consumption, local markets and exports. He described the initiative as a significant boost for the farming community. Port officer Dharma Sastha and other officials were present at the event.

Earlier, district collector S. Shan Mohan, SP G. Bindu Madhav, joint collector Rahul Mena and Kakinada RDO S. Mallibabu welcomed Uttam Kumar Reddy at the police parade grounds upon his arrival.