Telangana Stands Second In Registrations For International Yoga Day

Hyderabad: Telangana stood second with more than 7,000 registrations for Yoga Sangam-2025 to be organized during 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) event on June 21, according to the Ministry of Ayush.

In a statement, the Ministry said more than 50,000 organisations from across the nation have registered to host Yoga Sangam from 6.30 am to 7.45 am, setting a new benchmark for collective participation.

Rajasthan has emerged as the frontrunner with impressive 11,000 and more organisations registering for Yoga Sangam the highest among all States. This remarkable participation is followed by Telangana with over 7,000 plus registrations, and Madhya Pradesh with close to 5,000 registrations.

This year’s theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ echoes a universal call for unity and wellness. Premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and Central universities, along with many corporates and private players, are actively registering and showcasing their commitment to global wellness.

This year’s celebrations build on the successful decentralised model of previous editions, with the Ministry of Ayush enhancing public engagement through the Yoga Sangam portal: Yoga.ayush.gov.in/yoga-sangam.

With over one lakh locations expected to host IDY event, Yoga Sangam 2025 the Ministry invites citizens, institutions, and communities to come together in this global celebration of India’s timeless wisdom.