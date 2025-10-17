Telangana Leads Stolen, Lost Mobile Phones Recovery

Hyderabad: Telangana police stood first in recovering as many as 1.02 lakh stolen or lost mobile phones up October 2025, according to Crime Investigation Department (CID) here on Friday

CID Additional Director-General Charu Sinha said the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal has been developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to combat mobile theft and counterfeit devices.

The CID Telangana is the nodal agency to implement CEIR in the State and the system is now operational across all 780 police stations in Telangana. The portal was initially launched in pilot States - Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and North Eastern States on September 5, 2022.

In Telangana, the CEIR portal was launched on April 19, 2023 - 226 days after its launch in pilot States. Despite this delayed initiation, Telangana has emerged as the top performing State in the country in recovery of stolen or lost mobile devices.

According to the CEIR dashboard, Telangana has achieved unmatched success, recovering an impressive 1,00,020 mobile devices up to October 16, 2025 and stands first in the country. The State's remarkable achievement has set a national benchmark in mobile device recovery.

The CID Chief said the milestone was achieved through various initiatives including dedicated efforts by field level officers. Every unit has been diligently working to ensure prompt action on reported cases through the CEIR portal.

This includes consistently registering cases, daily monitoring of tractability reports, contacting individuals in possession of lost or stolen mobile phones, retrieving the devices, and returning them to their rightful owners. These concerted efforts have significantly contributed to the high recovery rates and the continued success of the CEIR initiative in Telangana.

The enhanced citizen access is also another aspect. Telangana police, in coordination with DoT, has integrated the CEIR portal with the Telangana Police Citizen Portal. Citizens can report lost or stolen devices through the Telangana Police Citizen Portal at www.tspolice.gov.in or directly at www.ceir.gov.in.

One more reason for the recovery is citizen-friendly initiative. The CEIR portal has proven invaluable to citizens who have lost mobile devices, with positive testimonials attesting to its effectiveness in recovery. The CID Chief appreciated the work of CID official's and who are in close liaison with DoT officials Including DDG Security, Director Security and JTO Security, for reaching this milestone.