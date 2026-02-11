GHMC Bifurcated Into GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Corporations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially split the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate civic bodies. Along with GHMC, the government has constituted the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), issuing formal orders on the reorganisation.

Senior IAS officer R.V. Karnan has been retained as the GHMC Commissioner. Srijana has been appointed as the Commissioner of the newly formed Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, while Vinay Krishna Reddy will serve as the Commissioner of the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation.

Following delimitation, the earlier 150 divisions under the old GHMC have been increased to 243 divisions. An additional 57 divisions have been created in the merged municipalities and municipal corporations, taking the total number of divisions to 300.

The state government said the bifurcation was carried out to ensure administrative convenience and effective decentralisation of powers. The three corporations have been constituted under Section 3(1) of the GHMC Act, 1955.