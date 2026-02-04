Telangana Speeds Up Metro Project, Consults IDBI Capital and DMRC

Hyderabad: The state government has fast-tracked the process of acquiring the operations of Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T Metro Limited, with Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao holding a series of meetings with newly appointed consultants IDBI Capital and DMRC.

According to sources, consultants are required to submit their reports by March, after which the state government will allocate funds for land acquisition for Metro Phase 2A and Phase 2B.

Last month, the state government appointed IDBI Capital as a financial advisor and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) as a technical advisor to facilitate the takeover and expansion of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-I. This move aims to upgrade infrastructure and expand metro services, including procuring 60 new coaches for the Metro Phase 2 expansion.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase 2 A&B spans 162 route kilometres, costing 42,000 crores. After the consultants submit their report, the central government will decide on its participation in the project.