 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Telangana Speaker Seeks More Time From SC On BRS MLAs Case

Telangana
1 Nov 2025 2:30 AM IST

The Supreme Court, in its order dated July 31, had directed the Speaker to complete the inquiry into all disqualification cases “at all costs within three months” and to take action against defectors.

Telangana Speaker Seeks More Time From SC On BRS MLAs Case
x
The petition is in the scrutiny stage and yet to be numbered by the Registry of the Supreme Court.—DC Image

Hyderabad: The office of the Assembly Speaker has approached the Supreme Court seeking additional time to complete hearings on the pending petitions regarding defected BRS legislators. The Assembly Secretary on behalf of the Speaker’s office filed a plea before the apex court requesting a two-month extension beyond the October 31 deadline that the apex court had fixed earlier.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated July 31, had directed the Speaker to complete the inquiry into all disqualification cases “at all costs within three months” and to take action against defectors.

In the affidavit, the Speaker's office cited procedural complexities, multiple representations, and the need to ensure due process as reasons for seeking more time. The petition is in the scrutiny stage and yet to be numbered by the Registry of the Supreme Court.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Supreme Court petitions 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
Vujjini Vamshidhar
About the AuthorVujjini Vamshidhar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X