Telangana Speaker Seeks More Time From SC On BRS MLAs Case

Hyderabad: The office of the Assembly Speaker has approached the Supreme Court seeking additional time to complete hearings on the pending petitions regarding defected BRS legislators. The Assembly Secretary on behalf of the Speaker’s office filed a plea before the apex court requesting a two-month extension beyond the October 31 deadline that the apex court had fixed earlier.

The Supreme Court, in its order dated July 31, had directed the Speaker to complete the inquiry into all disqualification cases “at all costs within three months” and to take action against defectors.

In the affidavit, the Speaker's office cited procedural complexities, multiple representations, and the need to ensure due process as reasons for seeking more time. The petition is in the scrutiny stage and yet to be numbered by the Registry of the Supreme Court.