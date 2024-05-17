Telangana Software Engineer Dies in Road Accident in US

Hyderabad: A software engineer, Ambaraju Pridhviraj (30), died in a road accident in North Carolina, USA. He is a native of Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district. S



Reports indicate that he had been working as a software engineer for eight years. Pridhviraj married Sripriya last year. The accident occurred when the car they were traveling in collided with another vehicle, causing it to lose control and crash. Although the car's airbags deployed, ensuring the couple's safety initially, a second incident occurred.

While Pridhviraj was outside the car, informing the police about the first accident, he was struck by another vehicle and died on the spot.

His family members are making arrangements to bring his body to Hyderabad on Sunday.