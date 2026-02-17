Telangana Sizzles as February Heat Surges

Hyderabad: Maximum temperatures across Telangana have climbed into the 34°C–37°C range, placing mid‑February readings well above the seasonal average. In several districts, the mercury was up to 5°C higher than normal, bringing summer‑like heat much earlier than expected.

The rise has been particularly noticeable over the past few days, with strong afternoon sunshine and dry conditions pushing daytime readings steadily upward. While February typically records highs closer to the low 30s, multiple locations are now edging towards the upper 30s during peak hours.

An IMD scientist said the intensity of the sun has increased surface heating, leading to warmer evenings despite moderate night temperatures. If the current pattern persists, day temperatures could remain in the mid to upper 30s until expected thunderstorm activity later this week offers temporary relief.

He noted that such sharp spikes in February can accelerate soil moisture loss and increase stress on standing crops, especially in rain‑fed areas.

Minimum temperatures also rose, ranging from 14.7°C in Malkajgiri to 20.9°C in Falaknuma on Tuesday morning. Several core city areas — Khairatabad (20.5°C), Goshamahal (20.8°C) and Santoshnagar (20.3°C) — reported night readings more typical of early March than mid‑February.