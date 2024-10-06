Telangana: Six Held for Burning Woman to Death

Hyderabad: Ramayampet police arrested six persons, including three women, on Saturday for burning a woman to death. The accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

The arrested persons —Dega Murali, Dega Rama Swamy, Dega Sekhar, Dega Laxmi, Dega Rajavathi and Dega Pochavva — are all residents of Katrial.

"The accused hatched a plan to kill Muttavva (the victim) on suspicion of her performing black magic. Around 15 years ago, the accused had lost a member of the family and suspected Muttavva behind it," Ramayampet inspector A. Venkat Raju Goud said.

Hyderabad: Man arrested for illegal sale of crackers

Hyderabad: South zone police arrested a firecracker trader for illegal sales in a residential area of Alijah Kotla in the city. Crackers worth `1.50 lakh was seized from his possession.

The accused Shiva Kumar Goyal (45) was selling the crackers without a valid licence or permission from the police. Police seized over 30 types of firecrackers from his home.

The accused was handed over to Mirchowk Police and cases under sections 287, 288 BNS, sections 9 (B) (1) (b) of the Explosive Act, 1884, were filed against the accused, additional DCP Srinivasa Rao said.

Jani Master's interim bail likely to be cancelled

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy district court is likely to cancel the interim bail given to choreographer Jani Master, alias Shaik Jani Basha, who was arrested last month for allegedly raping a woman colleague.

The court on Saturday received a letter from the Union broadcasting ministry that stated the 70th National Film Awards ceremony has been cancelled, sources said.

Jani Master’s counsel had filed a request petition at the court, saying Jani would like to attend the industry event. The district court on October 3 had granted interim bail to him from 9.10 am on Sunday (October 6) till 10.30 am on October 10.

With the awards ceremony getting cancelled, his interim bail will also be cancelled, reliable sources said.