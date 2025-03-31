Telangana SIT to submit report in 90 days in betting apps cases

Hyderabad: A five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for a thorough probe into cases related to betting apps under the supervision of Director-General of Police and CID chief Shikha Goel will submit a comprehensive report to the State government through the Director-General of Police Jitender within 90 days.

Additionally, the SIT may seek assistance from any suitable officer, financial expert, law officer, auditor, or forensic investigation specialist, as required for the purpose of investigation, with the approval of the DG, CID or Additional DG, CID, said Jitender in a memorandum Rc.No.191/L&O-I/2025.

In terms of reference for the SIT, Jitender said the SIT should thoroughly and expeditiously investigate all online betting cases that were specifically assigned or transferred to it. It should study the existing eco-system that enables and facilitates online betting or gaming and recommend necessary reforms to curb these activities.

The SIT would evaluate legal provisions, regulations, and restrictions that can be introduced to prevent the organízing, promotion, and advertising of online betting or gaming and suggest legal action in the public interest.

It will study the role and responsibilíties of Union and State agencies, including the IT Department, GST authorities, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Department of Prosecution, in regulating online gaming activities.

The SIT will propose suitable measures to strengthen enforcement against such activities. It would recommend policy and regulatory changes for payment systems and financial institutíons to detect and block transactions linked to illegal betting and gambling operations, and submit these recommendations to the Reserve Bank of India.

The SIT should anatýze the financial flow at various levels to ensure compliance with regulations set by the government, RBI, and other relevant agencies.

All government departments and agencies in Telangana should provide necessary assistance to the SIT in carrying out its duties. The SIT will review the existing legal framework governing online betting and gaming and suggest amendments to strengthen both state and central laws.

It may undertake any additional tasks related to online gambling or gaming as directed by the DGP or the DG and ADG, CID. The SIT would submit its comprehensive report to the government through the DGP within 90 days.

The SIT will comprise the following officers: M. Ramesh, Inspector General of Police, Provisions and Logistics, Ch. Sindhu Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Intelligence, K. Venkata Lakshmi, SP, CID Economic Offences Wing (EOW), S. Chandrakanth, Additional SP, attached to Cyberabad and M. Shankar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), CID EOW.