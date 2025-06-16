SIT to Record Phone Tapping Complainants’ Statements

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials, who questioned former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao, are likely to begin the process of recording the statements of witnesses and complainants who lodged complaints in connection with alleged illegal phone tapping.

After questioning Prabhakar Rao and other key accused G Praneeth Rao, the SIT officials are trying to establish the offence of phone tapping by recording the statements of complainants. Similarly, the SIT officials also focused on Praneeth Rao's statements in connection with destroying the hard disks.

There were complaints from businessmen, especially real estate companies, that the suspended police officers indulged in registering fake cases against several businessmen by intercepting their mobile phones and demanding ransom. The SIT is likely to summon such victims to record their statements as witnesses.

Similarly, the SIT officials also summoned Prabhakar Rao asking him to appear before the SIT on June 17 and they also reportedly asked him to submit mobile phones which were used during the Telangana Assembly elections. It was reported that Prabhakar Rao refused to submit such mobile phones and said that he took new phones after old phones were not working properly due to technical issues.

Prabhakar appeared before the SIT for the third time. However, the former SIB chief remained tight-lipped, without answering the SIT officers’ questions.