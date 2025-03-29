Telangana signs MoU with Himachal Pradesh for 2 major hydropower projects

Hyderabad: In a significant step towards strengthening Telangana’s renewable energy capacity, Telangana GENCO, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Himachal Pradesh government for the development of two major hydropower projects for power supply to Telangana. This MOU was signed in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukku and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Saturday.

This MoU marks a strategic collaboration between the two States, leveraging Himachal Pradesh’s rich hydropower potential and Telangana’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The proposed projects, Seli (400MW) and Meyar (120MW), will contribute to Telangana’s growing demand for clean energy and help in achieving long-term energy security.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Shimla, Bhatti stated, “Our government is committed towards ensuring energy security for the states keeping in view its fast growing demand. In line with Telangana’s Clean and Green Energy Policy 2025, this MoU reflects our commitment to diversifying our energy portfolio while ensuring environmental sustainability. By partnering with Himachal Pradesh, we are taking a significant step toward securing cleaner, greener, and more reliable power for our future."

Hydel power is the best source of reliable renewable energy power. When compared to thermal power, the variable cost of Hydel power production is extremely low. Further, the cost for thermal power production increases every year, whereas the cost of Hydel power generation reduces.

Himachal Pradesh, having been blessed with perennial Himalayan rivers, has potential to generate Hydel Power for nine to 10 months a year as compared to the limited period of Hydel power generation on South Indian rivers. By signing this MoU, Telangana government envisages to use this natural resource of our country in Himachal Pradesh, to provide affordable, reliable and green power to the people of Telangana.

These projects have been assigned to Telangana Genco on nomination basis. The Telangana government has been actively working towards increasing its renewable energy share, and this agreement highlights the importance of inter-state cooperation in India’s energy sector. This partnership is expected to boost Telangana’s power generation capabilities while also supporting Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to utilise its hydroelectric resources optimally.