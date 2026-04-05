Telangana Signs MoU to Conserve Heritage

Hyderabad: The department of heritage has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TORCH (Team of Research on Culture & Heritage) on Saturday to document, conserve, restore, and promote the ancient structures, temples, and historical monuments located within the state.

The two organisations will jointly undertake initiatives such as heritage documentation, the creation of digital records, and the conservation of temples and historical monuments. Arjun Rao, director of the heritage department, commended the work being done by TORCH, noting that through their research, books, exhibitions, and documentaries, they are widely introducing Telangana’s culture to the public.

Arvind Arya, secretary of TORCH, stated that they were ready to extend their full cooperation in upcoming projects undertaken by the department. He further noted that TORCH would assist the department in the documentation of heritage sites and archaeological artefacts.