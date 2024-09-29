 Top
Telangana: SI Suspended for Extramarital Ties

DC Correspondent
29 Sep 2024 4:39 PM GMT
Telangana: SI Suspended for Extramarital Ties
Multi Zone-I IGP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Sunday suspended a sub-inspector for having an extramarital affair and reassigned several other police officials to the superintendent’s office in Jagtial district. (Representational Image: DC)

Karimnagar: Multi Zone-I IGP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Sunday suspended a sub-inspector for having an extramarital affair and reassigned several other police officials to the superintendent’s office in Jagtial district.

The IG suspended Raikal SI Ashok for his close involvement with a woman. The woman's husband caught the SI and his wife in a compromising position and lodged a complaint with the police. Following an inquiry, a report was submitted to senior officials, leading to Ashok's suspension.

In another incident, the IG reassigned Korutla SI Swatha to the SP office after allegations surfaced regarding the death of a young man, Shiva Prasad, who died by suicide. Prasad reportedly ended his life due to humiliation after being summoned to the police station for a family dispute and allegedly being manhandled by the police.

