Telangana: SI Suspended for Extramarital Ties

Karimnagar: Multi Zone-I IGP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy on Sunday suspended a sub-inspector for having an extramarital affair and reassigned several other police officials to the superintendent’s office in Jagtial district.



The IG suspended Raikal SI Ashok for his close involvement with a woman. The woman's husband caught the SI and his wife in a compromising position and lodged a complaint with the police. Following an inquiry, a report was submitted to senior officials, leading to Ashok's suspension.

In another incident, the IG reassigned Korutla SI Swatha to the SP office after allegations surfaced regarding the death of a young man, Shiva Prasad, who died by suicide. Prasad reportedly ended his life due to humiliation after being summoned to the police station for a family dispute and allegedly being manhandled by the police.