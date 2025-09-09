Telangana Shows Significant Demographic Shifts Over A Decade, Halved Infant Mortality

HYDERABAD: Telangana has made significant strides in public health and demographic transition over the past decade, according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) Bulletin. A comparison of data from 2014 and 2023 reveals falling birth rates, a sharp decline in infant deaths and slower population growth in the state.

In 2014, shortly after its formation, Telangana recorded a birth rate of 18 per 1,000 population. By 2023, this had dropped to 15.8, reflecting smaller family sizes and improved access to family planning. Rural birth rates declined from 18.4 to 16.2, while urban rates dipped from 17.4 to 15.2 over the same period.

The death rate fell marginally, from 6.7 per 1000 in 2014 to 6.3 in 2023. Rural areas consistently reported higher mortality than urban regions, but the gap has narrowed, with rural deaths falling from 7.8 to 7.1 and urban deaths inching up slightly from 4.9 to 5.3.

Telangana’s natural population growth rate slowed from 11.3 per 1,000 in 2014 to 9.5 in 2023, signaling a shift toward demographic stability. Urban areas, once ahead in growth, now show only a slight edge over rural regions.

The most striking improvement has been in child health. The infant mortality rate (IMR) has halved, from 35 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2014 to just 18 in 2023. Rural IMR dropped from 39 to 20, while urban areas improved from 28 to 15, emphasising gains in healthcare delivery but disparities still remain.

Telangana’s progress mirrors broader national trends but stands out for its sharp improvements in infant survival. The figures indicate progress in public health and family planning, but highlight the need to bridge rural-urban divides in healthcare outcomes.