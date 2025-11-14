Telangana Shivers as Temperatures Drop

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing a much colder mid-November this year, with several districts recording minimum temperatures four to six degrees lower than the same day last year. Official data for Thursday showed the state’s lowest temperature at 8.2°C in Tiryani, Komaram Bheem district. On the same date last year, the lowest readings in the northern belt were closer to 12–13°C.

Adilabad dropped to 9.5°C, compared to 13.6°C same day last year. Rajanna Sircilla fell to 9.1°C, far below last year’s 15.8°C. Districts such as Nirmal, Jagtial, Kamareddy and Medak also remained in the 9–11°C range, indicating a broader and sharper cooling trend across the northern and central parts of the state.

Hyderabad recorded a cooler night. The minimum temperature across the GHMC limits ranged between 11.3°C and 15°C on Thursday morning. Serilingampally reported 11.8°C, Rajendranagar 12.9°C and Secunderabad 13.6°C. The city’s forecast for the next three days shows the early-morning temperature likely to stay between 11°C and 13°C, with slightly lower values expected in the western and northern pockets.

Meteorologists attribute the dip to dry northerly winds and clear skies, which allow heat to escape quickly after sunset. The absence of cloud cover is helping temperatures fall faster than usual. Officials said the pattern is expected to hold for the next few days, with a gradual rise likely after November 17.

Data from the state’s forecasting agency shows minimum temperatures between 8°C and 10°C likely to continue in Komaram Bheem, Adilabad, Jagtial and Kamareddy through the weekend. “Most central districts are expected to remain between 10°C and 12°C, while southern districts such as Khammam, Bhadrachalam and Jogulamba Gadwal will stay comparatively warmer,” the forecast read.

Health officials have advised residents, especially older people, children and those with respiratory conditions, to avoid early-morning exposure. Agriculture officers said rabi crops and young livestock may need additional protection at night as the cooler spell continues.