Telangana: SHE Teams Nab 3 for Harassing Women

Hyderabad: To ensure safety during Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations, Adilabad SHE teams apprehended three men for harassing women in public places. According to officials, accused Bablu from Khanapur, Awaz from Bokkalguda and Santosh from Kummariwada, were caught under Adilabad I Town police station limits over the past two days.

In-charge of SHE team and ASI B. Susheela said the trio was found moving on vehicles and loitering near crowded areas as well as indulging in obscene gestures and harassing women visiting different puja pandals. Cases were registered against them. The operation was carried under the direction of SP Akhil Mahajan, who stated that his priority was safeguarding women visiting puja pandals in the night. SHE teams were mingling with the public in crowded areas to monitor and curb eve-teasing activities. Officials also appealed to women to Dial 100 or contact the SHE team helpline number 8712659953 in case of emergency.

Wine shop owner robbed of Rs.4.7 L in Attapur

Hyderabad: Unknown assailants broke the backdoor glass of a parked car and decamped with cash worth Rs.4,79,500 near Hyderguda crossroads in Attapur. While the incident occurred on August 30, it came to light on Wednesday.

According to Attapur detective inspector A. Ravi, the complainant, Ramalingaiah, runs a wine shop in Attapur. On August 30, around 11.30 pm, while he was returning home with his day’s collection of `4.79 lakh, he stopped near a restaurant to have tea. On his return 15 minutes later, he found his car’s backdoor glass broken and the cash was missing. He then reached out to the Attapur police, who further registered a case and are investigating.

Police said that the CCTV cameras at the location have been dysfunctional, leading to delayed detection.

Search on for missing couple at Thatikunta reservoir

Hyderabad: A couple was found to be missing after they went fishing at the Thatikunta reservoir in Maldakal in Gadwal, on Tuesday evening.

According to Maldakal sub-inspector Ch Suresh Goud, the missing couple has been identified as Ramadu, 36, and Sandhya, 30. They have two children. The incident came to light around 11 pm on Tuesday when Ramadu’s brother Anji lodged a complaint with the police.

The couple would go fishing everyday between 5 pm and 6 pm at the reservoir. When the couple did not reach home at their usual time around 9 pm, Anji first looked near the reservoir and later informed the police.

The police further informed SDRF teams, who started the search operation at 6 am on Wednesday, which is still ongoing.

“Ramadu knew how to swim but Sandhya did not. We also found the boat they used lying upside down in the water. We suspect they drowned, or got stuck in one of the trees near the reservoir,” the SI said.

Police also said they may have gotten stuck between the trees near the reservoir.

Once the bodies are found, the police would formally register a case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Mancherial panchayat secy held for bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday nabbed panchayat secretary Akkala Venkat Swamy for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe. He was working at the office of gram panchayat in Karnamamidi village in Mancherial district.

The ACB officials said Swamy demanded and accepted Rs 20,000 bribe from the complainant for showing official favour by taking photographs of the basement and to upload stage-wise progress of construction of Indiramma Indlu on the app, for sanctioning partial amount of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant.

The bribe amount of Rs 20,000 was recovered from Swamy’s possession. Details of the complainant are withheld for security reasons.

Outsourced staffer held for 2BHK scam

Hyderbad: An outsourced employee at the Medchal-Malkajgiri district collectorate was arrested on Wednesday for cheating three people of Rs.7.5 lakh by promising them double-bedroom houses.

According to Balanagar ASI Mohd Haji, the accused, M. Geetha, was working in the outward section of the collectorate. She, along with two private employees — Ramakrishna and Prasad — assured victims that they could secure 2BHK houses. While Geetha used her government job to gain trust, the others posed as brokers.

The scam came to light after the victims lodged a complaint with Balanagar police on Tuesday night. A case was registered and Geetha was remanded to judicial custody, while the two other accused are absconding. Further investigation is underway.

Labourer gets 7-yrs in Pocso case

Hyderabad: A Pocso special court in Medchal convicted a 38-year-old labourer in a child sexual harassment case registered under Jawahar Nagar police station.

The accused, identified as Abhiram Das alias Abhi alias Abhay Das, a native of Odisha and resident of Ahmedguda, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment and fined Rs.20,000. The court also ordered a victim compensation of Rs.50,000.

Police said a case had been registered under Section 354-A of the IPC and Sections 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act. The trial was pursued by additional public prosecutor Shyam Rao, while ACP K. Shiva Kumar supervised the investigation.

Woman held with Rs.3-cr ganja at RGIA

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old woman was arrested at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Monday for carrying 3.1 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at `3 crore. Officials said the woman was returning from Bangkok when immigration staff found her behaviour suspicious. On checking her baggage, they recovered four packets of the contraband. The woman was handed over to the police. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.