Telangana Sets Up Relief Camps At Hospitals

Hyderabad:Health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha visited Pranam, Dhruva, Panacea, and Archana Hospitals to meet and console the families of those injured in the recent Pashamylaram industrial accident.

During his visit, the minister interacted with the families of the victims, listened to their concerns, and noted down their details, including contact numbers. He assured them of full government support and shared his personal phone number, urging them to reach out to him directly in case of any difficulties.



The minister reviewed the accommodation and food arrangements made for the families and instructed officials to ensure proper facilities until the patients’ treatment is completed.



He also offered financial assistance to a mother who sought help in getting her son treated at Dhruva Hospital. Swetha, a woman from a poor family in Rejichinthala village of Sadashivpet Mandal, Sangareddy district, had admitted her son Adarsh to Dhruva Hospital for treatment due to his illness.

With no money left and facing a desperate situation, she met the health minister when he visited the hospital. The minister inquired with the doctors about Adarsh’s condition and informed the hospital management that he would personally bear all the expenses for the boy’s treatment.