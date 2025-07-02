Telangana Sets Up Panel to Probe Sigachi Blast

Hyderabad: The state government has set up an expert committee to investigate the major explosion that occurred at Sigachi Industries’ pharma factory and to examine and submit a detailed report within a month.

The director of factories has submitted a report stating that a major explosion occurred at Sigachi Industries Ltd, Plot No.s 20 and 21, IDA Phase-1, Pashamylaram, Patancheru, Sangareddy district, on June 30, 2025, at around 9.20 am, where microcrystalline cellulose powder is manufactured for use in tablets and capsules as a binding agent.

At the time of the incident, 143 persons were present inside the factory premises. The explosion resulted in the death of more than 40 persons and caused injuries to several others.

The four-member committee will be chaired by Dr B. Venkateswar Rao, emeritus scientist, CSIR-IICT, and will have three other members — Dr T. Prathap Kumar, chief scientist, CSIR-IICT; Dr Surya Narayana, retired scientist, CSIR-CLRI, Hyderabad; and Dr Santosh Ghuge, Safety Officer, CSIR-NCL, Pune.

The committee has been tasked with identifying the causes and establishing the reasons and events that led to the major explosion on June 30, which resulted in the deaths of over 40 persons and injuries to several others.

It will also examine whether standard operating procedures (SOPs) for worker safety were followed at the industrial unit, and determine whether there was any absence, lack, or violation of compliance with chemical and industrial safety processes required to be followed by the company management.

The committee is also expected to suggest and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in future at similar chemical and pharmaceutical industrial units. It will examine the role of company management, staff, and workers, and interact with relevant consultants and officials as part of the investigation.

The committee has been directed to submit its detailed report along with recommendations within one month. The director of factories has been instructed to provide all necessary support to the panel during the investigation.