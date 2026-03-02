Telangana Sets Up Control Room for Iran War-Hit People in Delhi

Hyderabad:Following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, government officials have established a round-the-clock control room at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist citizens in view of the prevailing situation in parts of the Middle East.

The numbers are: Vandana Barua 98719 99044; CH Chakravarthi 99583 22143; Javed Husain 99100 14749 and Rakshit Naik 96437 23157. Citizens facing distress, travel disruptions or emergency situations can reach out to the 24×7 facility at Telangana Bhavan.

Barua is liaison head, Chakravarthi public relations officer, Hussain and Naik, liaison officers.



In a statement, the state government said it was closely monitoring developments in certain West Asian countries. Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan were in continuous contact with the ministry of external affairs and concerned Indian embassies to assess the ground situation.



The control room has been set up in response to enquiries from Telangana residents in the affected region, including those who may be stranded, as well as from their family members back home.