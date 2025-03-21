Recruitment milestone for TG

Hyderabad: The Congress government has set a new benchmark in recruitment drives by filling nearly 59,000 vacancies within 15 months of being in office.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy distributed appointment letters to over 922 newly recruited candidates in panchayat raj and rural development departments.

The state government has made 58,868 appointments across departments as on March 20, besides sanctioning an additional 30,228 posts, which will be filled soon to bring the total job count close to one lakh.

Additionally, recruitment processes for another 2,711 Group 1, 2I, and 3 posts are set to commence soon.

Appointment letters for 63 group 1; 783 group 2 and 1,365 group 3 posts will be issued shortly following declaration of results last week.

The government has recently approved recruitment of 14,236 anganwadi workers for which an official notification is expected soon.

To bolster the revenue system at the village level, the government has decided to recruit 10,954 village administration officers.

The unemployment rate in Telangana has decreased significantly, as per the data released recently by the Centre. It reinforces the state government's commitment to job creation.

The government has extended support to families awaiting compassionate appointments. Revanth Reddy handed over 922 appointment letters at Ravindra Bharathi, including 582 issued on compassionate grounds.

In a move aimed at eliminating bureaucratic hurdles in compassionate appointments, the Chief Minister has approved key reforms like 524 office subordinate and night watchman posts in zilla and mandal parishads. Around 58 new junior assistant supernumerary posts have been created to provide additional employment opportunities.