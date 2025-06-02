Telangana for Integrated Growth of Districts, Welfare of Poor: Shabbir Ali

ADILABAD: Senior Congress leader and state government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir said the government is committed to the integrated development of districts and the welfare of the poor.

He stated that under the Telangana Rising-2047 Action Plan, the focus will be on the welfare of the poor, integrated policy-making, infrastructure development, and transparent administration. He further emphasised the government’s commitment to social justice and inclusive growth.

Shabbir Ali paid floral tributes to the Telangana martyrs and unfurled the national flag during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Adilabad. He noted that many people had sacrificed their lives for the creation of Telangana state. Adilabad MLA Payal Shankar also took part in the event.

In Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, Dr Banda Prakash, deputy chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council, was the chief guest at the Telangana Formation Day celebrations. MLAs Kova Laxmi and Palvai Harish Babu, MLC Dande Vittal, collector Venkatesh Dhotre, and SP Srinivas Rao were also present.

In Mancherial, state government adviser Harkara Venugopal served as the chief guest for the Formation Day celebrations. MLAs Gaddam Vinod and Premsagar Rao also attended. Venugopal stated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is committed to the welfare of all sections of society and that the six guarantees reflect that commitment. Collector Deepak Kumar and other officials were in attendance.

In Nirmal, Telangana State Finance Commission chairman Sircilla Rajaiah paid floral tributes to the Telangana martyrs and unfurled the national flag. In his speech, he said that welfare schemes such as Mahalakshmi, Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa, and the issuance of new ration cards are aimed at the welfare and development of all sections of society. Collector Abhilash Abhinav, SP Janaki Sharmila, and other officials were present.