Telangana Aims to Train One Cr Youth to Create Skilled Workforce By 2047

Hyderabad: Telangana has set an ambitious goal of training one crore youth by 2047 powering Telangana Rising 2047, creating a highly skilled workforce to drive growth in key sectors such as manufacturing, pharma and life sciences, electronics, automobile, IT, and renewable energy.

According to Telangana Labour department, Telangana has a youth dividend of 77 lakh working-age population between 20 and 34 years, forming the foundation for economic growth. The State is strengthening the skills-to-jobs pipeline through initiatives like T-GATE, ITIs, Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), and TOMCOM, backed by a diverse industrial ecosystem (IT, pharma, aerospace, defence, food processing, manufacturing).

The AP Productivity Council’s skill gap study projects a demand of 35 lakh new jobs in Telangana by 2035. To align ITI training with this demand, six sector-wise roundtable conferences were held with industry partners in ITES, construction, life sciences, electronics, retail, and automobile to identify the trades and courses needed to prepare the state’s workforce for emerging opportunities.

The Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) is implemented through 65 government and 235 private ITIs. It was observed that lower placement rates stemmed from traditional ITIs lacking Industry 4.0 trades and courses relevant to emerging sectors, which limited employability and industry linkages.

To bridge this gap, the ATCs were conceptualised as advanced hubs—integrating modern trades, new-age equipment, and global-standard training through collaboration with Tata Technologies Limited (TTL). A proposal has been submitted to equip all ITIs and ATCs with rooftop solar power systems. This initiative will not only reduce energy costs but also promote green campuses, instill sustainability practices among trainees, and position Telangana’s skilling ecosystem as a model for clean and future-ready institutions.