Telangana Sets All-Time Record in Power Consumption

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded an all-time high in electricity consumption, reflecting a massive surge in the state's power demand.

Across the state, a staggering 341 million units of electricity were consumed in a single day on Friday, the 13th of this month.

Addressing the milestone, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka assured the public that the government is fully prepared to meet any future energy needs. He also commended the electricity department staff, extending his congratulations and gratitude for their dedication in maintaining an uninterrupted power supply without causing any inconvenience to the citizens.