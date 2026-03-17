Telangana Sets 90 LMT Rabi Paddy Collection Target

HYDERABAD: With the projected paddy cultivation across 54.48 lakh acres, yielding an estimated 152.03 lakh metric tonnes for Rabi, the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited has set an ambitious target of procuring 90 lakh metric tonnes, including 60 LMT coarse and 30 LMT fine at the government‑fixed Minimum Support Price.

During a preparatory meeting for the Rabi season, civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy unveiled a comprehensive action plan to achieve an ‘unprecedented’ paddy procurement target. To facilitate seamless, farmer‑friendly operations, the state will establish 8,251 paddy purchase centres (PPCs) operated by IKP, PACS and others, equipped with modern tools, adequate storage, transport and weather vigilance measures.

The minister reiterated the MSP rates fixed for the season at ₹2,389 per quintal for Grade A and ₹2,369 per quintal for common variety. These rates, he stressed, will provide a significant boost to farmers’ income and act as a safety net against market fluctuations. Officials have been directed to arrange adequate vehicles well in advance for smooth movement of paddy from PPCs to rice mills.

Acknowledging the risk of unseasonal rains, the minister instructed the use of the Weather App for issuing ‘alert notes’ and taking precautionary measures to safeguard paddy stocks. With summer conditions intensifying, farmers visiting PPCs will be advised to rest in sheds or tents, while ORS sachets will be made available at all centres to prevent sunstroke. Collectors and additional collectors have been instructed to personally visit every PPC and resolve issues on the spot.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the entire exercise is aimed at preventing any distress to farmers.