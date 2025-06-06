Telangana Set to Plant Over 18.03 Crore Saplings for Vana Mahotsavam 2025

Telangana is set to launch a tree-planting initiative during this monsoon season, aiming to plant 18.03 crore saplings as part of Vana Mahotsavam 2025. This program is designed to enhance the state's forest cover and foster environmental sustainability.

Recently, the Environment and Forest Minister, Konda Surekha, inspected the preparations with top officials of the forest department, municipal administration and the concerned departments in the state secretariat. In the meeting, officials noted the need for good coordination between departments, timely delivery of saplings, and the involvement of the public in achieving this year's target. Vana Mahotsavam is not merely tree planting, which gives responsibility to the citizen. That is a movement wherein communities try to work together to make a green tomorrow, instead of merely an aspiration. "We are trying to achieve balance with nature and our lives as well," Minister Surekha stated.

The tree plantation drive will be conducted in June and reach all mandals, districts, villages and municipalities in Telangana. The green drive hopes to make tree planting a part of daily activities and institutional processes. Last year, Telangana planted 19.04 crore saplings, which is 95% of the target of 20.02 crore. This year they want to get to 100%. The state already has a target of 16.06 crore saplings for the year 2026, which shows its commitment to long-term environmental sustainability.

To maximize involvement and effectiveness, saplings will be produced and delivered in the village at village nurseries. This is a good way to get people involved at the village level, and the saplings will be easily accessible. Planning and monitoring have been instructed to be improved to avoid mistakes in the past. On a personal level, people are encouraged to plant a sapling at home, and arrangements have been made to deliver the species requested. Our aim for a full plantation is difficult but attainable as it is based on everyone working together. "Every sapling you plant is a step towards a cleaner environment and a stronger tomorrow," says Minister Surekha.

The species of trees to be planted are a mix of flowering species, fruit trees and native medicinal species adapted to the locality. The plants comprise a range of species, including rose, hibiscus, oleander, custard apple, guava, amla, tamarind, soapnut, toddy palm, tulsi, and date palm. The areas of the plantation include roadsides, lake bunds, agricultural fields, government buildings, schools, hospitals, temples and anganwadis, so it covers every nook and corner of urban and rural areas. With this year's monsoon arriving earlier, the same officials have been asked to speed up preparation and planting work. This large-scale effort is a positive step toward making Telangana a greener and healthier place for all its residents.