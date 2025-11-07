Telangana Set for Cooler Nights Later in November

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to experience cooler nights this winter due to the prolonged four-month rain spell and the deep soil moisture that it has left behind.

According to IMD scientist Dr Sravani D., the combination of saturated ground, elevated groundwater and a moisture-laden lower atmosphere has delayed the usual night-time temperature drop but will enable sharper radiative cooling once the air dries later this month.

“Because of the four months of rain, the soil retains a lot of moisture and groundwater levels are high. When the lower atmosphere dries, night-time radiative cooling becomes stronger, so the season is likely to feel cooler this year,” Dr Sravani said.

She added that humidity in the lower two-km layer is still preventing temperatures from falling, but clearer and cooler nights are expected once this layer loses its moisture.

According to IMD climatology, minimum temperatures across Telangana will range between 15°C and 20°C from late November onwards, with one or two nights occasionally dipping below 15°C under clear conditions.

Northern districts such as Adilabad, Medak, Kamareddy and Nizamabad are expected to be the coldest due to stronger night winds, clearer skies and open terrain. Central and southern Telangana will see comparatively milder declines.

TSDPS data shows that in years of heavy late-monsoon rainfall, early-winter cooling intensifies once the atmosphere dries, as clear nights accelerate heat loss from the ground — a pattern typical across the Deccan Plateau. Global models had earlier suggested a possible shift towards La Niña later this year, but IMD has not confirmed its development or linked it directly to Telangana’s winter.

IMD forecasts the state’s peak winter phase between the third week of December and the third week of January, when radiative cooling is strongest and fog or mist becomes frequent across the plateau.

Dr Sravani said Telangana is generally not influenced by the northeast monsoon. “Any November–December rainfall depends on cyclonic systems along the Andhra coast, not on seasonal monsoon flow,” she said.

IMD expects routine temperatures over the coming week. The cooler phase is likely to begin towards the third or fourth week of November as winds strengthen and the lower atmosphere dries.