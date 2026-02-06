Telangana Set for a Final Winter Chill

Hyderabad: A final spell of winter chill was settling across Telangana on Thursday, with the minimum temperature expected to dip further over three days due to dry northerly winds dominate sweeping over the state.

Day temperatures would rise slightly from Thursday due to increased solar heating and lack of cloud cover, IMD scientists told Deccan Chronicle. No cold wave warnings have been issued so far, with most districts remaining under the watch category, early morning and late night hours as the season’s last cold spell plays out over the coming days.

Weather officials indicate that hazy conditions seen in recent days are expected to clear completely, leading to crystal clear skies and dry weather.

According to the TGDPS, night temperatures slid into the low teens in several districts. In north and west Telangana, the minimum temperature was expected to hover between 12°C and 14°C, while Hyderabad was likely to see 14°C to 16°C during the same period.

In the GHMC limits, the minimum temperature recorded over the last 24 hours ranged from 14.7°C in Malkajgiri to 18.9°C in Khairatabad and Sanathnagar. Forecasts indicated a uniform drop across most circles, with several areas such as Secunderabad, Begumpet, Uppal, Musheerabad, Amberpet, and LB Nagar expected to see minimum temperature around 14.5°C to 14.7°C over the next 72 hours. Kukatpally, Miyapur, Moosapet, and Serilingampally were forecast to remain in the 14.8°C to 15.7°C band.

Statewide, Komuram Bheem district recorded a minimum of 12.7°C, Sangareddy and Rangareddy 12.9°C and 13.2°C respectively. Adilabad recorded 13.5°C, Vikarabad 14.0°C, and Medak 14.8°C.

Forecasts suggest further cooling in several districts by the third day. The mercury is expected to drop to 11.4º C at Komuram Bheem and 12.2ºC at Mancherial and Bhadradri Kothagudem.