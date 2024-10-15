Telangana: Seethakka Receives 160 Petitions at ‘Meet Your Minister’ Event

Hyderabad: Minister Danasari Anasuya 'Seethakka' received 160 petitions during the 'Meet Your Minister' programme, organised by the Congress at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday. She referred 35 to district collectors, 41 to the panchayat raj department, 29 to the housing department and 48 to the ministers concerned.

Among the major issues raised were land grabbing, demands to establish Anganwadi centres in villages, requests of Congress workers to be included in Indiramma committees, appeals for government jobs, and teaching jobs for DSC-1998 qualified candidates.

Several individuals urged the minister to take action against corrupt government officials and those accused of attacking them during the BRS regime. Telangana statehood activists, too, sought recognition while a few others sought swift completion of pending job appointments stalled due to legal disputes.

Due to time constraints, Seethakka personally went to people standing in queues to receive petitions ensuring that no voice went unheard. She reiterated her commitment to resolving all genuine issues in a timely manner.

The programme is designed to allow people and party activists to express their grievances and seek redressal.

Seethakka engaged with district collectors and senior officials over the phone, issuing direct orders to address these concerns.

"We have taken all the requests and will look into them soon to ensure resolutions according to the rules," she stated, assuring the public that genuine grievances would be addressed quickly.

Seethakka acknowledged that land-related issues were among the most common concerns raised. Additionally, many disabled individuals approached her, seeking pension assistance.