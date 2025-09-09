Telangana Sees Surge In Power Consumption Amid Kharif Season Boost

HYDERABAD: The southern discom (TGSPDCL) recorded a peak demand of 15,906 mega Watts (MW) on Monday, up from 15,570 MW on the same day last year. On the agricultural front, the power demand surged to 10,450 MW, surpassing last year’s peak of 9,910 MW on September 20.

Power consumption hit a new high of 203.38 million units (MU), on the back of increased power consumption during the Kharif season, driven by increased agricultural activity.

This surge correlates with recent heavy rainfall that improved water availability, leading to a significant expansion in kharif cultivation.

Some districts in the southern discom region saw more than double the usage compared to last year. The combined Nalgonda district, for instance, saw a 148 per cent increase in consumption — from 13.6 million units on September 1 last year to 33.82 million units this year.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharaf Faruqui, convened a video conference with chief engineers and superintending engineers to discuss measures to meet the rising demand. He directed rural district officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, particularly during the critical agricultural period.

To meet this growing demand, approximately 26,000 additional distribution transformers have been sanctioned across the southern discom region in 2025, on top of the figure of 4.92 lakh in rural districts. The CMD instructed officials to maintain sufficient transformers in rolling stock to swiftly replace any faults and avoid prolonged outages.

He directed officials to conduct frequent field visits and audits of power equipment stores and transformer repair centers to ensure operational efficiency and preparedness. The meeting also saw participation from TGSPDCL directors Dr Narasimhulu, Sivaji, Krishna Reddy and senior engineering officials.