Telangana Sees Surge in Forest Fires

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to be among the states with the highest number of forest fire incidents, with a majority linked to human activities rather than natural causes. Forest officials point to negligence and deliberate acts, even within ecologically sensitive zones such as tiger reserves.

From November 2023 to January 2024, the state recorded 13,479 forest fire incidents, including large, continuous and recurring outbreaks. Similar figures were reported in the previous two years — 13,737 incidents in 2021–22 and 13,117 in 2022–23. Only Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra recorded more incidents than Telangana during the same period.

The data was provided by the EnviStats India-2025 report by the Forest Survey of India, which used sensors in a system officially called SNPP VIIRS (Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership — Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite). The satellite-based system collects infra-red information from space to provide global observations of land and water. The satellite observes the entire Earth’s surface twice a day. The Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership is a weather satellite operated by the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Between November 2023 and June 2024, Telangana witnessed around 4,000 square km of forest area being burnt, making it the third-highest in terms of burnt forest cover after Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. A key factor contributing to these fires is the human use of forest resources.

An estimated 80 per cent of forest fire incidents in Telangana are attributed to human activity. The collection of tendu leaves, honey, gum, mahua flowers and wild fruits often leads to accidental fires. Smoking by shepherds, cowherds and forest visitors, who discard lit cigarettes or beedis on dry forest floors, also contributes to fire outbreaks. Shifting cultivation and unsustainable exploitation of resources further intensify the risk.

Besides human error, the hot and dry weather conditions during summer months increase forest fire susceptibility. The lack of proper road connectivity in forest interiors hinders firefighting efforts. The key hotspots for forest fire incidents include Bhadradri, Kawal and Amrabad tiger reserves, Kaleshwaram, Basar and Rajanna-Sircilla circles.