Telangana Sees Sharp Chill as Temps Dip Due to Cyclone Ditwah

Hyderabad: Telangana residents woke up to an unusually sharp chill since Saturday night as minimum temperatures fell further, with several districts dipping close to single digits. On Sunday morning, Sirpur (U) in Kumuram Bheem district recorded 9.7°C, lowest in the state.

Hyderabad residents stepped out into a crisp morning too, with the minimum temperature in the 13-15°C range, and reports of very slight drizzle in parts of the city as thick clouds hung low. Daytime temperatures remained stuck in the mid-twenties, a pattern more typical of late December than November.

Meteorologists attributed the unusual temperature drop to extensive high cloud cover drifting into Telangana due to Cyclone Ditwah that is active along the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu coast. “The cloud sheets are limiting daytime heating and allowing night-time temperatures to fall,” an IMD scientist told Deccan Chronicle.

Officials said the cloud mass was also beginning to pull moisture inland, which was why the city saw traces of drizzle around dawn and short spells in neighbouring districts.

The shift is expected to intensify. The IMD forecast heavy rain from Sunday night at isolated places in Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool, and light to moderate rainfall in adjoining districts depending on the cyclone trajectory. A yellow alert has been issued for Monday, with Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda likely to receive heavy rain.

This mix of rain and cold means the first days of December may feel wet and unusually chilly, with reduced daytime warmth, overcast skies and colder dawns. Early morning travel, especially in northern districts, may be uncomfortable due to low temperatures and patchy fog, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s popular forecaster Balaji T, who goes by his social media handle of ‘Telangana Weatherman’, received the SuchirIndia Sankalp Sanjeevani Puraskar for his weather services over six years, from former vice-resident Venkaiah Naidu.