Telangana Sees 5.5% Rise in Property Registrations in January

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded a 5.56 per cent increase in property registrations in January 2026 compared to January 2025, indicating a steady growth in both property transactions and revenue collections in Telangana. In January 2026, 11,941 properties were registered compared to 11,312 in January 2025.

Revenue generated through flat registrations rose from Rs 319.57 crore in January 2025 to Rs 348.78 crore in January 2026. The open plots segment registered growth, with revenue increasing sharply from Rs 214.01 crore in January last year to Rs 361.50 crore.

Data shows that the real estate sector in the state is showing signs of revival, countering the narrative of Opposition parties that the industry has been witnessing a slowdown under the Congress regime.

Among districts, Rangareddy recorded the highest rise in registration revenue with a growth of 20.60 per cent compared to the previous financial year’s corresponding period, followed by Mahabubnagar at 19.02 per cent and Medchal-Malkajgiri at 11.54 per cent. However, Hyderabad South registration district witnessed a decline of 16.98 per cent in revenue, while Hyderabad district recorded a 10.42 per cent drop and Nalgonda saw a decrease of 8.79 per cent.

During the first ten months of the 2025-26 financial year (April to January), flat registrations across the state increased to 1,30,787 documents compared to 1,25,990 in the corresponding period of 2024-25. Revenue from this segment grew from Rs 3,808 crore to Rs 4,037 crore, registering a 6.02 per cent rise.

Open plot registrations also improved, rising from 3,98,862 documents (Rs 2,543 crore revenue) last financial year to 4,06,140 documents, generating Rs 2,965 crore this year, marking a 16.61 per cent increase in revenue.

Similarly, house purchase registrations recorded moderate growth. While 4,12,097 documents worth Rs 2,831 crore were registered in the first ten months of 2024–25, the figure increased to 4,14,117 documents generating Rs 2,942 crore during the same period in 2025-26, reflecting an overall growth of 7.61 per cent.