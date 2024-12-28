 Top
Telangana Sees 33 Percent Increase in FDI Inflows in H1 of 2024-25

DC Correspondent
28 Dec 2024 11:13 PM IST
Telangana has achieved an impressive 33 per cent increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) inflows in the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved an impressive 33 per cent increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) inflows in the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

According to data released by the Union ministry of industries and internal trade, the state received Rs 12,864 crore in FDI between April and September, compared to Rs 9,679 crore during the corresponding period in 2023.

The Rs 3,185 crore growth highlights the state’s growing prominence as an attractive investment destination in India. With this performance, the state ranks sixth in the country as regards FDI inflows during the period, after Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The industrial hub of Hyderabad accounted for an overwhelming 93 per cent of the FDI received by the state. It attracted Rs 11,970 crore, underscoring its reputation as a preferred destination for global investors.

Other districts that contributed to the FDI inflows include Rangareddy (Rs 680.5 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 116.7 crore) and Medak (Rs 96.99).

Experts attribute the state’s robust FDI growth to its proactive industrial policies, world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly governance. Its online industrial approval system, which ensures speedy approvals for industrial projects, has been a game-changer in attracting foreign investments, they opined.
Additionally, Hyderabad’s strategic location, well-established IT ecosystem and emerging pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors have played a pivotal role in drawing investors.
Industry department officials have welcomed the surge in FDIs, viewing it as a testament to Telangana’s investor-centric approach.
With initiatives like Future City, Telangana mobility valley, and upcoming IT clusters, the state is poised to attract more investments across sectors, they said. Industry analysts predict that if Telangana sustains this growth trajectory, it could climb higher in the national FDI rankings in the coming years.
