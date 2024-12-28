Telangana Sees 33 Percent Increase in FDI Inflows in H1 of 2024-25

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved an impressive 33 per cent increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) inflows in the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

According to data released by the Union ministry of industries and internal trade, the state received Rs 12,864 crore in FDI between April and September, compared to Rs 9,679 crore during the corresponding period in 2023.

The Rs 3,185 crore growth highlights the state’s growing prominence as an attractive investment destination in India. With this performance, the state ranks sixth in the country as regards FDI inflows during the period, after Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The industrial hub of Hyderabad accounted for an overwhelming 93 per cent of the FDI received by the state. It attracted Rs 11,970 crore, underscoring its reputation as a preferred destination for global investors.

Other districts that contributed to the FDI inflows include Rangareddy (Rs 680.5 crore), Mahbubnagar (Rs 116.7 crore) and Medak (Rs 96.99).

Experts attribute the state’s robust FDI growth to its proactive industrial policies, world-class infrastructure and investor-friendly governance. Its online industrial approval system, which ensures speedy approvals for industrial projects, has been a game-changer in attracting foreign investments, they opined.